SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $172,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $156.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.39 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

