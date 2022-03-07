Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BND opened at $81.86 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

