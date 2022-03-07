Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Workday were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Workday by 45.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Workday by 98,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,669.30, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp cut their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 427,287 shares of company stock worth $109,224,672. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

