Croda International (LON:CRDA) PT Lowered to GBX 9,000

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,400 ($126.12) to GBX 9,000 ($120.76) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.
CRDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($113.21).
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,966 ($93.47) on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,171.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,936.64. The firm has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.22.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
