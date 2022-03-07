Loki (LOKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.50 or 0.06641007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00262977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.69 or 0.00732922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00069754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00415525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.64 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

