UBS Group Boosts Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $112.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $95.00 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

