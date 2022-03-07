Verso Token (VSO) Hits Market Cap of $10.49 Million

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.64 or 0.06615546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,592.74 or 0.99706167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047480 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

