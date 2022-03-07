Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) & Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management 30.89% 17.30% 4.89% Patria Investments 52.03% 32.22% 26.27%

This table compares Apollo Global Management and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management $5.95 billion 2.63 $1.84 billion $7.43 8.54 Patria Investments $146.40 million 5.72 $141.30 million $0.90 17.99

Apollo Global Management has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Apollo Global Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Global Management and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management 1 3 7 0 2.55 Patria Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus target price of $84.89, suggesting a potential upside of 33.73%. Patria Investments has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.50%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Apollo Global Management.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Apollo Global Management pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Patria Investments beats Apollo Global Management on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

