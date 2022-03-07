$3.43 Billion in Sales Expected for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.42 billion. TELUS reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $14.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.45 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.07 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at $173,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in TELUS by 2,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TU opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

