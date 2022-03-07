Analysts Expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 595,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Cadiz during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cadiz by 1,801.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 338,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85.

Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

