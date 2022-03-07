IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.90 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $105.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

