DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 157.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $131,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 609,383 shares of company stock worth $104,547,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

