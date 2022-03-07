Apella Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW opened at $58.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

