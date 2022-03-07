BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOC Hong Kong from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

BHKLY stock opened at $70.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

