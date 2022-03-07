Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boomer Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOMH opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Boomer has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings, Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Boomer Naturals, which provides wellness solutions to multiple target markets through multiple sales channels, including retail locations, e-commerce, and wholesale distribution networks. Boomer Naturals operates through two divisions: Boomer Botanic and Personal Protection Equipment.

