TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 594,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $11.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $14.55.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

Several research firms have commented on TRTX. Raymond James upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.