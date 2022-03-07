Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ASEKY stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.11. Aisin has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

