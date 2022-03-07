44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.87 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

