Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $156.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.38 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

