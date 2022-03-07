DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Shares of DKNG opened at $20.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 714,023 shares of company stock valued at $15,708,503 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

