Activest Wealth Management Acquires 60 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 593.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $214.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.45. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $297.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

