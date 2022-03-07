Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Decreases By 35.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
Montage Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
