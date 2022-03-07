dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the January 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get dormakaba alerts:

OTCMKTS DRRKF opened at $675.00 on Monday. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $675.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $675.00 and a 200-day moving average of $675.00.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.