Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 218,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 124,800 shares during the period. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $495.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

