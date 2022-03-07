Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $70,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crown by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after purchasing an additional 120,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 28.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 384,418 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.11 and a 12 month high of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

