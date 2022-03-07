Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,889 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $138.72 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

