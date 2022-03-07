Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases 289 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,937,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after buying an additional 183,735 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 96,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $389,000.

VEU stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $54.75 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

