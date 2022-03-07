ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$4.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after buying an additional 808,702 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

