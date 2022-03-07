Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.
Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.
NYSE:DSX opened at $5.00 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
