Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

NYSE:DSX opened at $5.00 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 125,041 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 166,188 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

