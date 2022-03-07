B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Declares $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend by 150.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $64.33 on Monday. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.67.

In related news, President Kenneth M. Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 752,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,101,764 shares of company stock valued at $9,841,690. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

