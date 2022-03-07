Pacifica Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Pacifica Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after buying an additional 33,602 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of TVTY opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. Tivity Health’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health (Get Rating)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.