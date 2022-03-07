Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Tetragon Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON TFG opened at GBX 8.69 ($0.12) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 47.98 and a quick ratio of 47.83. The stock has a market cap of £7.77 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. Tetragon Financial Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.20 ($0.14).
