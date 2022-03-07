First Hawaiian Bank Sells 90 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Roku by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

ROKU opened at $121.50 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.15.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

