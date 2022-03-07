Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $306,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $330.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.01 and its 200 day moving average is $353.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

