Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 935 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.
Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $54.09.
