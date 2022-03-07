Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WEX by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEX by 996.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 888.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,910,000 after purchasing an additional 166,459 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of WEX by 123,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $161.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.48.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.45.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEX (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.