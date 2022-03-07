Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $544.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

