Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Phillips 66 by 13.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 65.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,007,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.