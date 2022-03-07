Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of D opened at $82.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.89 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

