IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,772 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $129.13 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

