Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.396 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,095,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

