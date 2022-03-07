AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after buying an additional 95,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMETEK by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

