AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
AMETEK has raised its dividend by 12.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.
AMETEK stock opened at $130.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after buying an additional 95,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AMETEK by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
AME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.
AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
