Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Downgraded to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.42.

ESRT stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

