Mizuho Cuts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $94.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $109.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the company’s previous close.

SYNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $79.35 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.5% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 94,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

