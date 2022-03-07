Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $68.32.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,736 shares of company stock worth $22,847,154 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 689,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,671,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Progyny by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Progyny by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.