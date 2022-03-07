Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FTS International.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter worth about $750,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTS International by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FTS International by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTSI opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. FTS International has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

