Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,432 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MOH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $323.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.40 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.80 and its 200 day moving average is $292.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.