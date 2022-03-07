Diversified Trust Co Sells 64 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total value of $1,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,028 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,172. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $620.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $449.30 and a one year high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

