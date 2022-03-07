Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 187.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.43 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day moving average of $244.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

