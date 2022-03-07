Diversified Trust Co Has $974,000 Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $154.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.86. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $17,999,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

